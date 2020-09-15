Police use drone to find man hiding on Hall Street after allegedly stealing gun from car

MANCHESTER, NH – A man is in custody, accused of stealing a gun from a car and then using it to fire at another man who was trying to chase him down.

On September 14, 2020, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Ashland and Bridge streets for a firearm theft. While en route dispatch notified officers that a male was chasing a suspect and a shot had been fired.

When police arrived they spoke with the man who had been chasing the suspect, later identified as Donald Freese, 29, no fixed address.

He told police he had found someone in his friend’s car. He confronted Freese and that’s when Freese allegedly pointed a gun at him. Freese had found the gun in the car. Freese ran off, and the other man chased him. During the chase, Freese allegedly turned and fired one shot.

Police deployed a drone and a K-9 to search for Freese. The drone located someone lying down in a backyard on Hall Street. Police ordered that person to come out, but he would not comply, according to police. A K-9 was deployed and Freese was apprehended. However, the gun was not located. Detectives are actively searching for it.

Freese was charged with: theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening, loitering and prowling, resisting arrest, and reckless conduct. He is scheduled for arraignment Sept. 15 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.