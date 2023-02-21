Police surround house on Merrimack Street, 2 people removed from scene in handcuffs

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Merrimack Street near the intersection of Hall Street for what was described as a weapons call at 4:03 p.m. Monday.

A large police presence rushed to the area and closed off several city blocks to traffic. Officers were positioned near a car that had both front doors open, and it is unknown if it was involved in the incident.

Police set up a perimeter around a house on Merrimack Street and the BearCat was sent to the scene and drove up to the vehicle with the doors open, and near a house that had been surrounded.

After a short time, one man was removed from the area of the house in handcuffs and brought to the waiting transport wagon.

Officers entered the front door of the house that had been surrounded and a short time after entering the house a second man was removed from the area of the house in handcuffs and brought to the waiting transport wagon.

A third person was temporarily detained and was released a short time later.