Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Police staging on Central Street after a foot pursuit of a wanted man on Sept. 21, 2022. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special  Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central  streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36,  of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street. 

Manchester Police set a perimeter around the location. Numerous announcements were made and police dogs brought in to help locate Todd. Residents of the building were evacuated.

After several hours, police were able to take Todd into custody at about 8 p.m., after finding him hiding inside a vacant apartment at the address. In addition to his outstanding warrant, which was for a probation violation, stemming from a charge of sale of a controlled drug, heroin, Todd was also charged with resisting arrest.

 

About this Author

manchester-police-department

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts