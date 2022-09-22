Police surround apartment, deploy SWAT, after wanted man flees during pursuit

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 21, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., members of the Manchester Police Special Enforcement Division observed a wanted man inside a vehicle in the area of Pine and Central streets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the individual, identified by police as Khamin Todd, 36, of Manchester, got out of the vehicle and ran from police, and entered a building on Central Street.

Manchester Police set a perimeter around the location. Numerous announcements were made and police dogs brought in to help locate Todd. Residents of the building were evacuated.

After several hours, police were able to take Todd into custody at about 8 p.m., after finding him hiding inside a vacant apartment at the address. In addition to his outstanding warrant, which was for a probation violation, stemming from a charge of sale of a controlled drug, heroin, Todd was also charged with resisting arrest.