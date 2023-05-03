Police: Series of recent armed robberies initiated through Facebook Marketplace

MANCHESTER, NH – A series of robberies have taken place in the city in recent months, all initiated through Facebook Marketplace, police warn.

In each incident, the victim makes plans to buy a newer model iPhone from someone on Facebook Marketplace. The victim arrives at the pre-arranged meeting place, and multiple armed suspects described as young – possibly teenagers – approach and rob them at gunpoint.

The Facebook accounts that were used were immediately deleted after the robbery.

Manchester Police highly recommend that if you buy or sell an item through an online marketplace, you make the transaction in a well-lit, public location, such as the parking lot of the Manchester Police Department.

Always view the seller/buyer’s profile before the meeting; if anything seems suspicious, do not proceed with the arrangement.

All these robberies are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.