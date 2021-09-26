Police seeking tips after man shot in bar during argument

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Manchester Police Officers who were patrolling the area of Elm and Lowell streets were flagged down outside of Cheers and Beers (1055 Elm St.) regarding a man who had just sustained a gunshot wound. Officers located a victim in the alleyway behind the establishment and immediately began providing medical aid. Other responding officers began securing the area. The victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives from the Manchester Police Investigative Division responded to the scene and continue to investigate this case. Initial information indicates that the victim was shot inside the business after an argument. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Information can be anonymously provided to the Manchester CrimeLine using the submit a tip app or by calling 603-624-4040.