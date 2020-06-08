Police seeking man with alleged involvement in machete incident

Monday, June 8, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
FILE PHOTO

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police seek help from the public finding a man connected with an alleged June 4th assault.

Joel Santana Roman, 37, was one of two men believed to be involved in the incident, which occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Hanover Street.

The victim says he only knew the men by their street names, police determined through investigation that Roman is likely one of the suspects.

The victim encountered the two men outside the store and the victim was cut below the eye by a machete before the two men drove away.

Roman is wanted for alleged first degree assault and criminal threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

About Andrew Sylvia 1635 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.