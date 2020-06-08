Police seeking man with alleged involvement in machete incident

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police seek help from the public finding a man connected with an alleged June 4th assault.

Joel Santana Roman, 37, was one of two men believed to be involved in the incident, which occurred at the Cumberland Farms on Hanover Street.

The victim says he only knew the men by their street names, police determined through investigation that Roman is likely one of the suspects.

The victim encountered the two men outside the store and the victim was cut below the eye by a machete before the two men drove away.

Roman is wanted for alleged first degree assault and criminal threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.