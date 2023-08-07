Police seek suspects in early-morning robbery reported on Vine Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have issued a description of two people wanted in connection with an early-morning robbery.

On August 7, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine St for a reported robbery.

Arriving officers located the victim who reported that he was in the area of the garage when a man and woman he did not know approached him. He reported that the man hit him in the face with something, possibly a piece of wood, and stole his backpack. The victim told police the man was pushing a bicycle with bright green saddlebags.

He described the man as white, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing a dark backward baseball cap with a bandana underneath, and dark clothing. He described the woman who accompanied the man as also white, with dark, long, curly hair, very thin, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with light blue accents.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or leave an anonymous tip via the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.