Police seek suspect in shooting that left 2 injured outside diner

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are looking for the public’s help in locating Aweis Khamis, 21, wanted on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of reckless conduct in connection with a shooting that took place early Saturday morning (12/21) outside the Red Arrow Diner.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. There was an argument outside the diner and as it escalated there was gunfire. Two men were hit, one in the neck and one in the lower extremities. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Through their investigation police gathered information that led them to Khamis. He is believed to have shot the two victims.

If you have any information, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040. There is a reward for information that leads to a conviction.