Police seek suspect in late night shooting incident

MANCHESTER, NH — Police are actively investigating an incident involving gunfire in the area of Orange and North Church streets Sunday night.

The incident came to light on March 8 at approximately 11 p.m. when a victim entered a local hospital to report that they had been assaulted and that a firearm was fired during the incident. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified an apartment during their investigation that they were able to clear and check but the suspect was not found. Suspect information is not being shared at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department reference case # 20-3230. This was not a random act and it is believed that the public is not in danger. At this time no further information is being released.