Police seek silver or gray SUV in Saturday hit-and-run of pedestrian on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a man hospitalized.

On September 30, 2023, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of Elm and Hayward streets for a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.

Arriving officers located a 48-year-old man from Manchester on the ground suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Through the investigation, Manchester Police Traffic Unit Investigators were able to locate surveillance footage from local businesses showing the crash. They found that the crash had happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. when the suspect vehicle made a left turn onto Hayward Street from Elm Street. The vehicle hit the man in the crosswalk as he attempted to cross the street southerly.

The vehicle was a small silver or grey SUV, possibly believed to be a 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle may have damage to the front bumper, hood, and windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Manchester Police Traffic Investigator Chris Day at 603-792-5446 or email him at Cday@ManchesterNH.gov. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip online at the Manchester Crimeline at by calling 603-624-4040.