Police seek public’s help in identifying persons of interest in Dec. 4 fight that left a woman injured

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in connection with a fight that took place earlier this month.

On December 4, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a fight took place outside of Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street. As a result of this fight, a woman was injured and required treatment at a local hospital.

During the investigation, video footage of this incident was located, and the individuals pictured below have been identified as the persons of interest.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of these males or anyone that witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can make an anonymous tip via manchestercrimeline.org. Cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.