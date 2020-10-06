Police seek public’s help in identifying mall iPhone thief from August incident

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a half dozen iPhones from the food court at the Mall of New Hampshire.

The incident dates back to August 24, 2020, around 4:20 p.m. The victim reported that she had bought iPhones in bulk for business. She was sitting in the food court when an unknown male grabbed the bag of phones off the table and ran.

The suspect was described as a tall Hispanic male, mid- to late-20s, with green shorts, tan pants, and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

The stolen iPhones are worth approximately $6,000. If you have any information about this theft or can identify the man shown in these pictures, please call Manchester Police detective Garrett Bombard at 603-792-5502 or email him at gbombard@manchesternh.gov