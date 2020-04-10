Police seek public’s help in identifying duo that broke into Eddy Road Shell for cigarettes and cash

MANCHESTER, NH — On April 10, 2020, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Manchester Police responded to the Shell gas station on Eddy Road for an alarm activation. Officers found a door propped open, racks tipped over, cigarettes scattered on the floor, and the register damaged.

The manager was able to provide police with surveillance video. It showed two white males walking around the outside of the store about 2:10 a.m., soon after they get into the building. They took cash and cigarettes. The two then ran outside to a waiting older style minivan and drove off.

The suspects are hard to see, but both appeared to be wearing a black baseball cap, black sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers. Both had a slight beard. If you have any information about this burglary please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the CrimeLine at 603-624-4040.