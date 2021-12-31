Police seek public’s help in finding 7-year-old last seen in 2019

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department on Friday issued the following public plea for help in locating a child who was last seen two years ago:

Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery, 7, has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated.

Detectives from the Manchester Police Department have been investigating this matter non-stop since being made aware.

“At this time I have dedicated all available resources and personnel to locating Harmony. I encourage anyone to contact the Manchester Police Department with any relevant information which will help us in locating Harmony,” Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said.

Harmony is a 7-year-old white female, approximately 4 feet tall, 50lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and should be wearing glasses. She is blind in one eye.

Anyone who has information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or Detective Jack Dunleavy at (603) 792-5561. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip via Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.

We’ll be updating this story with any further information following a planned news conference at MPD headquarters this afternoon.