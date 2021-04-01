Police seek public’s help following several hit-and-run accidents

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police seeks the public’s help in reference to a series of hit-and-run accidents that occurred in the area of Front Street, Goffstown Road, and the Amoskeag Rotary on March 30, 2021, at around 10 a.m. These accidents involved an older model green Honda Civic and a blue Ford Focus hatchback.

During the course of this incident it is believed the vehicles made contact with one another both on Front Street at Dunbarton Road and in the parking lot of the La Quinta hotel, there was also damage sustained to the fence belonging to Mt. Calvary on Goffstown Road. The Ford Focus remained on scene at the La Quinta after the final crash, however, the Honda Civic did not and was last seen fleeing westerly through the Amoskeag rotary.

If anyone witnessed any of these crashes, or the operation of either of the vehicles described around the time listed, they are being asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 668-8711 or Traffic Investigator C. Day directly at 792-5446.