Police seek pair who pilfered $3K in Nintendo Switch video games during 8 trips to Walmart

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are trying to identify two people involved in eight separate shoplifting incidents at Walmart at 725 Gold Street.

The incidents took place between February 15, 2021, and March 9, 2021. Surveillance video showed the same people on every occasion. One of the two had a large gray purse in the baby seat portion of the shopping cart and would put Nintendo Switch video games in it. The pair would then go to the register and pay for only the items in their cart. The suspects then got into a silver SUV. In all, approximately $3,000 worth of video games were stolen.

If anyone recognizes these people you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. If you would like to leave an anonymous tip you can call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.