Police seek man who robbed Eddy Road gas station

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 11, 2023, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Mobil gas station at 210 Eddy Road for a report of a robbery.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the store and demanded that he open the register. The clerk reported that the man put his hand in his sweatshirt pocket and made a gesture toward him as though he had a gun. After he was given the money, the suspect left the store and got into a white Toyota Corolla and headed south on Eddy Road.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and gray or black facial hair. He was wearing a black sweater with a Nike logo, black pants and hat and black shoes with white soles. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm (see photo).

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect can call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also make an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.