MANCHESTER, NH – On August 17, 2020, at approximately 9:20 pm, Manchester Police responded to the area of 290 Cartier St. for a report of gunshots. A shell casing was located. Multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots however no injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also report anonymously via the Manchester Crime Line or by calling 603-624-4040.