Police seek info on suspect in early-morning break-ins following neighborhood search

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Alexander Theriault, 28, of Manchester. He is wanted on two counts of burglary, attempted burglary, and reckless conduct.

These charges are related to the police activity on Ray Street that spanned a good part of the day.

Shortly after 4 a.m., Manchester Police received a report that a man attempted to break into a home on Ray Street. He fled when police arrived. The same suspect was also believed to have tried to break into an apartment on Parker Avenue. That incident on Parker was not a domestic as first reported. However, it was reported that the suspect pointed a gun at the doorways of occupied apartments.

Given the serious nature of these incidents, the Manchester Police SWAT Team was brought in, and police set up a perimeter in the area of Ray Street north of Appleton Street. The search for Theriault lasted until mid-afternoon.

The picture of Theriault included with this press release is from 2012. Theriault is about 5-foot-10, with blonde hair, a full sleeve tattoo, and an injury to his arm due to a recent car accident.

If you have any information as to where Theriault may be, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040. You can remain anonymous.