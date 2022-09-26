Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby’s of ciggies and cash

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately; 5-foot-10-inches tall, wearing a yellow-and-black jacket with a white durag and white T-shirt wrapped around his head. The bicycle has a green frame and yellow forks.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can remain anonymous and call Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.