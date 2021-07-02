Police seek info about girl, 12, reported missing

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old Manchester girl.

Olivia Weber was last seen this morning (7/2/21) around 6 AM in the area of Somerville and Taylor Streets.

Weber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gems/beads on the hood, black ripped jeans and was carrying a black backpack. She has light brown hair and is approximately 5’6” tall and 130 pounds.

If you have any information as to Weber’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.