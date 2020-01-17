Police seek 2 in connection with Best Buy robbery

MANCHESTER, NH — On January 16, 2020, Manchester Police responded to Best Buy on South Willow Street for a report of a robbery. Police were told that at approximately 2:45 p.m., a man and woman tried to exit the store each carrying a computer. When an employee asked to see the female’s receipt she used her shoulder to push past him. A struggle for the computer ensued and they both fell to the ground. Ultimately the woman ran off without the computer, but the man was able to get away with one.

The computer is an HP Pavilion 27” Touch-Screen valued at nearly $1,400.

The woman was last seen wearing a dark jacket, light-colored jeans, and dark shoes. The man was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, and white and black converse shoes.

The two may have gotten into a grey PT Cruiser. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.