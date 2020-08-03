Police searching Ray Street area for a suspect in an attempted break-in

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have cordoned off a section of the city in the area of Ray Street in the North End as they search for a person suspected of trying to break into a home Monday morning.

Manchester Police are working in the area of Ray Street just north of Appleton Street. They received a report that someone was attempting to break into a home in the area at around 4 a.m. The suspect ran off as police arrived on scene.

Through their investigation police have learned that the suspect was involved in a domestic incident on Parker Avenue on the city’s West Side overnight.

Police have set up a perimeter around Ray Street and surrounding streets, and believe the suspect is in the immediate area. It is unclear if the suspect is armed at this time. Ray Street is heavily impacted and it is imperative that the public avoid the area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also call leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Line or phone one in at 603-624-4040.

We will update the story as soon as we have more information.