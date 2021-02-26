Police searching for third man involved in toddler’s death

LONDONDERRY, NH –Authorities are looking for a third man wanted in connection to the overdose death of a toddler at a Londonderry truck stop last November.

Londonderry Police in coordination with the U.S. Marshall’s Office NH Field Division and the DEA Manchester Field Office are seeking the public’s help in locating Dana Dolan, 25, who is being sought on a warrant for negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office is posting a reward of $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. Police say anyone assisting Dolan in an effort to avoid arrest will be criminally prosecuted. Dolan was last known to be in the area of Tilton, Northfield and Laconia, where he has family and friends.

Dolan is a white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, six feet tall and thin, approximately 130 pounds.

The charges stem from an incident in mid-November.

Dolan told police he and the parents of a 21-month old girl were nasally ingesting fentanyl in a pickup truck while the child and her older sister were in the vehicle. The toddler, who is identified in court documents as A.G., died of acute fentanyl intoxication, according to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office.

The three adults purchased the drugs in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 15, according to police, and began using them there. They drove to New Hampshire, pulled off at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry, where they did more drugs and stayed overnight.

At one point in the evening of Nov. 15, Dolan was snorting fentanyl in the backseat of a 2002 Dodge Ram truck, next to one of the two girls who was seated in a car seat, according to statements Dolan gave to police subsequent to A.G.’s death.

When the parents, Mark Geremia, 32, and Shawna Cote, 29, awoke on the morning Nov. 16 to find A.G. unresponsive, Dolan attempted to administer Narcan on the girl, after observing her mother administer it apparently incorrectly.

Geremia and Cote were arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dolan cooperated with police and told them the true story, while Geremia and Cote repeatedly lied to police about doing drugs near the children, and allegedly falsified evidence by discarding items such as a hardcover book where they did lines, and A.G.’s winter vest, both of which were covered in powdered fentanyl.

Police also believe Cote disposed of the remaining drugs in a convenience store bathroom across the street.

If you have any information on the possible whereabouts of Dolan, call 911 or reach out to the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force at (603) 225-1632.