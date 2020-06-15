Police search West Side for driver who fled on foot after leaving trail of destruction

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for the driver of a black car that struck another car, a house, a tree and a pole before fleeing on foot.
The runaway driver first struck an unoccupied car at Wayne near Dubuque Street, then fled the scene and struck a house at Bremer and Rimmon streets. After that the driver continued, striking a tree on Rimmon Street, and then took down a utility pole at Rimmon and Coolidge. The driver fled the scene on foot, reportedly onto Coolidge Avenue, according to witnesses.
The utility pole was sheared off leaving the wires hanging, but it did not appear anyone in the area lost power.
MPD is investigating the accident. A search for the driver was conducted, but so far, remains at large.
Police said the road will remain closed at Coolidge and Rimmon for several hours as crews work to replace the utility pole.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2020 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.