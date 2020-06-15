Police search West Side for driver who fled on foot after leaving trail of destruction

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for the driver of a black car that struck another car, a house, a tree and a pole before fleeing on foot.

The runaway driver first struck an unoccupied car at Wayne near Dubuque Street, then fled the scene and struck a house at Bremer and Rimmon streets. After that the driver continued, striking a tree on Rimmon Street, and then took down a utility pole at Rimmon and Coolidge. The driver fled the scene on foot, reportedly onto Coolidge Avenue, according to witnesses.

The utility pole was sheared off leaving the wires hanging, but it did not appear anyone in the area lost power.

MPD is investigating the accident. A search for the driver was conducted, but so far, remains at large.