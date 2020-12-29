Police search for man wanted after domestic violence call for allegedly threatening woman and child with gun

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are looking for Franklin Castillo, 27, of Manchester in connection with a domestic violence incident that unfolded early Tuesday morning. Castillo is wanted on multiple charges.

According to a police narrative, on December 29, 2020, at approximately 1 a.m., Manchester Police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Lake Avenue. The victim told police that Castillo had pointed a gun at her and her baby and threatened to kill her. The victim told police Castillo had since left in a car and had taken the gun with him.

Castillo’s car was located in the area of Auburn South Back and Beech Street, but it was unoccupied. Responding officers spotted someone meeting his description and called for him to stop, but the man did not comply with their commands and officers lost sight of him. A perimeter was set up and a search began in the area of Union, Beech and Auburn streets.

Shortly after, there was a report of a crash on Interstate-93. Through their investigation, police believed Castillo may have switched cars and was involved in the accident. The vehicle involved in the crash was unoccupied when NH State Troopers arrived to the scene. A NH State Police helicopter was deployed to search the area. After several hours the search was suspended.

Castillo is wanted on numerous charges including: Felony criminal threatening, felony theft, reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless conduct, and disobeying a police officer.

Castillo is described as a Hispanic man with long dreadlocks. (The photo provided here was taken by Lawrence Police in 2015). Castillo was last seen wearing shorts, a dark T-shirt and white shoes. He may be armed, and is considered dangerous. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call the Manchester Police Detective Division at 603-792-5500.