Police say weekend shooting death on Union Street ruled a suicide

MANCHESTER, NH — Results of a police investigation into a weekend shooting has determined that Barry Lord, 46, died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

On July 11, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 1454 Union St. for a report of gunfire. Officers found Barry Lord deceased outside, and a woman, age 47, suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs. The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Monday and determined Mr. Lord died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Through the investigation, police learned that prior to his death, Lord and the woman had been involved in a domestic argument. Lord shot at the woman multiple times, hitting her twice. He then came outside and shot himself in the driveway. The woman crawled into the roadway where a motorist stopped to help her. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and she is being treated at a local hospital.