Police say speed a factor in early-morning Derry motorcycle crash

DERRY, NH — A Derry man was seriously injured in an early-morning motorcycle accident on Brian Avenue in Derry.

At 6:34 a.m. Tuesday the Derry Police Department received a report of the crash. Officers located a 2014 Honda 500 motorcycle laying on its side on the edge of the road. The operator, later identified as Chad Mazzatto, 23, of 30 Kendall Pond Road, Derry, was lying on the road and had suffered an apparent head injury. His helmet was located a short distance away. Mazzatto was the only person involved in the crash.

He was taken by Derry ambulance to Parkland Medical Center and then immediately transferred via Med Flight to a Boston hospital with a serious head injury. He was last listed in stable condition in the hospital’s trauma ICU.

A section of Brian Avenue was closed for more than five hours while the Derry Police Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the scene. Preliminary information indicated that Mazzatto was traveling eastbound on Brian Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle crossed the westbound lane, dropped onto its side and it, along with Mazzatto, slid into landscape stones at the edge of a nearby property.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The accident team investigation is ongoing.