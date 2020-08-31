Police say ‘no foul play’ evident after man found dead on Concord Street

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A call for an unconscious person on Concord Street Sunday has resulted in a death investigation.

At approximately 7:19 p.m. on Aug. 30 police responded to the area of 251 Concord St. for a report of an unconscious person.

Officers found a 36-year-old male near that location. Despite medical intervention, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of foul play evident. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711 or leave information online via the Manchester Crimeline.