Police say Hudson man’s heroics saved driver of submerged car after crash

HUDSON, NH — On February 2, 2020, at about 5:30 p.m., members of the Hudson Police and Hudson Fire Departments responded to the area of 315 Derry St. for a two-car accident. Officers located a 2017 Ford Fiesta upsidedown in a pond along the northbound lane of Derry Street, and a 2016 Honda CRV in the southbound breakdown lane of Derry Street with significant rear end damage. The driver of the Ford Fiesta was later identified as Alexander Picard, 24, of Hudson, and the driver of the Honda CRV was later identified as Chris Columbus, 51, of Litchfield.

The officers conducted an investigation and determined that Mr. Columbus was traveling south on Derry Street. Picard, whom was also traveling south on Derry Street behind Mr. Columbus, caught up to Mr. Columbus’ vehicle and collided with him. The collision caused Picard to careen across the northbound lane of Derry Street, down an embankment and roll over into the frozen pond.

Mr. Columbus was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was not transported to the hospital for further treatment. Picard also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the SNHRMC. There were no passengers in either cars.

Additionally, another man at the accident scene was being treated by the Hudson Fire Department for minor injuries. He was identified as Taylor Baker, 25, of Hudson. The officers learned that Mr. Baker witnessed Picard’s vehicle land upside down in the frozen pond. Mr. Baker, with little concern for his personal safety, jumped into the pond, removed an unconscious Picard from his vehicle and dragged him to safety. According to Hudson Fire Captain Gannon, Picard is alive due to the efforts of Mr. Baker. Mr. Baker was not transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Picard was arrested on scene and charged with DWI drugs. He was released on Personal Recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on March 13, 2020.