Police respond to overdose death inside FIT homeless shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man Saturday night inside the Families In Transition Shelter at 199 Manchester St.

Manchester Fire, AMR ambulance, and police responded to a report of an overdose inside one of the dormitory sections of the shelter. The response was coded as an “echo response,” the most urgent-level response.

Rescue 1 arrived moments later and, despite life-saving efforts, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed Sunday morning.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but Manchester Police Lt. Matthew Barter said the death does not appear to be suspicious or criminal.

The shelter has been at or near capacity for several weeks, and about 40 to 50 occupied tents are set up in an encampment outside the shelter. The encampment outside was the location where a woman was found deceased in a tent on Christmas day.