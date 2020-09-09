Police respond to 2 separate incidents involving gunfire, 1 man injured

MANCHESTER, NH – Police responded to two separate incidences of reported gunfire on Sept. 8, the first one due to a man showing up at the hospital with a gunshot wound and the second, due to an argument that resulted in a shot fired, but no injury.

At approximately 8 p.m., Manchester Police were notified that a man had shown up at Elliot Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was reportedly uncooperative, according to police. The woman who brought the victim to the hospital also had no information for police.

A scene was not located, however, a resident in the 400 block of Massabesic Street reported hearing noises similar to fireworks around 7:30 p.m. The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

At approximately 9 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 64 Wilmot St. for a report of an argument where a gun was possibly fired.

When police arrived they saw someone run from the area. A perimeter was set up and police searched the area, but no one was located.

Through their investigation, police learned that two men had an altercation on the sidewalk between 64 and 72 Wilmot St. When it began to escalate one man fired a single shot into a mulch bed. At that point, the other individual left. All parties involved have been identified and no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.