Police report two robberies on Sunday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday morning, the Manchester Police Department provided information on two separate robberies occurring on Sunday.

The first robbery came at approximately 5 a.m. as police responded to the Rapid Refill Gas Station on Second Street.

There, the clerk told police that he saw a man wearing a black hoodie rush in, display a knife and demand cash. The clerk complied and the suspect ran off on foot. Additional information about the suspect was not available.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police arrived at the Maple Street Market after a clerk there reported an incident. According to the clerk, a man wearing a hospital mask began to look around, eventually bringing a few items to the counter before asking for cigarettes.

After the clerk obtained the cigarettes, the man displayed a knife and demanded money. The clerk threw a chair at the man, jumped over the counter and went outside. The man left with the cigarettes.

In this incident, the suspect is described as white, with a slim build and reddish/blonde hair. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black track pants and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents can call the police at 603-668-8711 or anonymously at 603-624-4040.