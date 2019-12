MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester police continue to investigate a bank robbery on Friday, and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the robber.

The robber walked into the Bank of NH,1589 Elm St, at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 21 with a gun and left with cash. Manchester detectives are working in conjunction with the FBI.

On Sunday police released two new surveillance photos. Anyone with information should contact the Manchester Crime Line online and leave an anonymous tip, or call 603-624-4040.