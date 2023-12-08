Police release photos, issue warrant for man wanted in connection with deadly assault

MANCHESTER, NH – On December 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the area of Domino’s Pizza at 212 Lowell Street for a reported fight.

Arriving officers located an unconscious man on the sidewalk and immediately began to give him medical aid. The man, identified as Te-Jay Thomas, 46, of Manchester, was taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Thomas and another man were arguing near Domino’s. While arguing, witnesses reported that the man knocked Thomas down and assaulted him on the sidewalk. As witnesses called 9-1- 1, the suspect walked away. He returned briefly before leaving again.

Through the course of the investigation, police have identified the suspect as Akim Alleyne, 33, of Manchester, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The charge is manslaughter – reckless. Alleyne is currently on probation for a burglary that occurred in June.

A previous booking photo of Alleyne and a still image from yesterday is attached. Anyone with information about Alleyne’s whereabouts should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and report a tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.