Police release photo of two men wanted in connection with Walmart credit card skimmer case

MANCHESTER, NH – As previously reported, Manchester Police are investigating the recent discovery of a card skimmer located at the Walmart on Gold Street. A card skimmer is a device installed on a card reader that collects credit/debit card numbers.

The skimmer was found on March 23, 2022, and through the investigation, police have determined that the device was placed on a manned terminal on March 16, 2022. In surveillance video, a man is seen taking the device out of his pocket and in a matter of seconds placing it on the card reader. The man pictured above in the green jacket and white shirt is the suspect.

The other man with the shopping cart, is a person of interest. He was seen with the suspect throughout his visit to Walmart. Anyone who recognizes either of these men should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anyone who may have shopped at Walmart between March 16 and March 23, 2022, should carefully monitor their bank accounts. If you see any suspicious activity, notify your financial institution and the police.