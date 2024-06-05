Police release name of victim in Tuesday’s fatal I-93 crash

WINDHAM, NH – The New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday released additional information about Tuesday’s fatal crash on Interstate 93 in Windham.

At 9:54 a.m., State Troopers from the Troop B and Troop G barracks responded to I-93 in the area of mile marker 5.6 for a report of a rollover crash with serious injuries. Troopers responded, along with fire and medical personnel from the Windham Fire Department. Upon arrival, a white GMC Envoy was located on its side and partially in the left lane of I-93 North. The driver of the Envoy, identified as Matthew Woo, 51, of Allenstown, had been thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation determined that Woo had been driving the Envoy on the southbound side of I-93 when the Envoy sideswiped a flatbed style Mack truck, operated by Giani Cancellieri, 31, of Brookline, NH.

Woo’s vehicle then exited the left side of the road and rolled over through the median, before coming to rest along I-93 North. Cancellieri remained on scene and was uninjured.

The New Hampshire State Police and Windham Fire Department were assisted at the scene by members of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. Multiple northbound and southbound lanes had to be closed during the crash investigation. All lanes reopened by 12:40 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash camera footage, is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or (603) 223-8760.