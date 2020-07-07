Police release identity of motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have released the name of the victim of a fatal traffic accident on July 5.

Gary Raiche II, 35, of Manchester was driving a motorcycle and suffered severe injuries at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 12:14 p.m. on Sunday the Manchester Police Department, Manchester Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a traffic accident involving two vehicles in the area of Hackett Hill Road and Front Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2009 Subaru Impreza operated by a Manchester woman, age 69, took a left turn onto Front Street from Hackett Hill Road. As she turned, Raiche was heading south on a 2013 Honda motorcycle and crashed into the side of her car.