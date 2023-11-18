Police release identity of man who killed security officer in Concord hospital shooting

CONCORD, NH – Investigators continue to piece together the facts surrounding Friday’s deadly shooting at a psychiatric hospital in which a security officer was shot and killed, and the man who shot him was then fatally shot by a NH State Police Trooper.

On Nov. 17 at about 3:30 p.m. John Madore, 33, shot and killed security officer Bradley Haas, 63, of Franklin, who was a retired Frankin police chief, according to NH Attorney General John Formella during a press conference Saturday in which he provided additional details about Madore and the ongoing investigation.

Formella described Madore as a “transient” who most recently lived in the Concord area, but previously had ties to the NH Seacoast. Investigators were still pursuing leads as to whether there was any other connection between Haas, Madore and the hospital.

According to Formella Madore did not get beyond the hospital’s metal detector when he entered the building and used a 9-mm pistol to shoot and kill Haas, who was unarmed.

At the time of the shooting, there were 152 patient beds occupied, according to the hospital’s daily patient census report.

In addition to those details, Formella also noted the continued investigation into a “suspicious vehicle,” which he identified Saturday as a U-Haul truck with the engine running, discovered in the hospital parking lot following the shooting.

State Police Col. Mark Hall reported that among the items recovered from the U-Haul were a long gun, a tactical vest and ammunition.

The hospital, which treats patients with acute mental health diagnoses, was temporarily closed to visitors following Friday’s shooting. However, the Department of Health and Human Services has established a phone line, 603-271-3004, dedicated to family members of New Hampshire Hospital patients seeking information.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Security Officer and former Franklin Police Chief Bradley Haas. He proudly spent decades serving and protecting his hometown and his state,” Formella said in a formal statement issued following Saturday’s news conference.

“As a nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran and a former military police officer in the U.S. Army, Chief Haas was already a hero when he walked into work yesterday. Now Chief Haas will forever be remembered as the man who sacrificed his own life to save the lives of the many people inside New Hampshire Hospital,” Formella said.

“Yesterday’s tragic incident is yet another reminder of the dedication and selflessness of our law enforcement officers who put themselves on the line to protect and serve their communities,” he said. “Chief Haas embodied this spirit as much as anyone. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.”

On Saturday New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn released a statement:

“On behalf of all members of the New Hampshire Department of Safety, I extend our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Security Officer Bradley Haas. Officer Haas was a dedicated member of the Safety team who died a hero protecting the patients and staff of New Hampshire Hospital. Our hearts ache at this loss. “Additionally, I applaud the heroic actions of our State Trooper who bravely confronted the shooter and prevented further harm, and I am thankful for the support provided by our other federal, state, county, and local public safety partners.”

Additionally, a statement was issued by Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association,