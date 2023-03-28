Police refer ‘race-related supremacist’ messaging found on lawns to attorney general’s office

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have referred “a few” reports of race-related messaging to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

According to information released Tuesday by police, they have “recently” fielded “a few” reports from people going outside their homes and finding sandwich bags containing what appears to be a supremacist message. The bags were partially filled with rocks and either left by a vehicle or on walkways. A few bags were found on Varney Street; others were located in driveways on Oneida Street.

Manchester Police are investigating to determine who placed the bags, however it does not appear any one individual or group was targeted.

Police declined to provide any further description of the messaging or any identifying information that might have been included.

The Liaison to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force on Civil Liberties has been contacted to look further into this matter.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or you can always make an anonymous report online via the Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040 to leave a tip.