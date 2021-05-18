Police recover spent casings on Somerville Street after report of early-morning gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunshots on Somerville Street early Tuesday.

On May 18, 2021, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 789 Somerville St. for a report of gunshots being heard in the area. Arriving officers located multiple spent shell casings in the area. A structure in close proximity to the shooting was hit by gunfire. Contact was made with the residents and there were no injuries reported. The shooting is under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department (603)668-8711 and reference case number 21-6626. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.