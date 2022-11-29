Police recover shell casings at Comfort Inn after report of gunfire on Queen City Avenue

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a shooting incident in the parking lot of Comfort Inn on Monday.

On November 28, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of  298 Queen City Ave. for a report of gunshots heard.

The reporting party heard multiple shots and saw two people run from the area. When officers arrived they found shell casings in the Comfort Inn parking lot, but they did not locate any victims or property damage. 

This shooting is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident should call  Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the  Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

