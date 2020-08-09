Police recover shell casings after early-morning report of gunshots on Somerville Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 9, 2020, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Somerville and Lincoln streets. Officers arrived in the area and located multiple shell casings. There are no reported injuries and there is no further information being released at this time.

Manchester Police continue to investigate. If you have any information regarding the incident that took place please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or you can make an anonymous report via the CrimeLine or by calling 603-624-4040.