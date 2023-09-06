Police recover shell casing after ‘ShotSpotter’ activation in the area of Elm and Merrimack streets

Vehicle of interest in connection with a Sept. 4 ShotSpotter activation on Elm Street. MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 4, 2023, at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 790 Elm  St. for a ShotSpotter activation. A shell casing was located on the sidewalk, but there were no reports of injuries or evidence of property damage.

Vehicle of interest. MPD

Police were able to view surveillance video taken around the same time. In it, a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants and white shoes runs by and a vehicle is seen turning onto Merrimack Street from Elm Street.

Anyone with information about this person and/or the vehicle seen in the area should call Manchester  Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603-792-5514 or email him at achoi@manchesternh.gov.

Person of interest captured on surveillance video following ShotSpotter incident on Sept. 4. MPD

 

