Police recover shell casing after ‘ShotSpotter’ activation in the area of Elm and Merrimack streets

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 4, 2023, at approximately 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 790 Elm St. for a ShotSpotter activation. A shell casing was located on the sidewalk, but there were no reports of injuries or evidence of property damage.

Police were able to view surveillance video taken around the same time. In it, a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and pants and white shoes runs by and a vehicle is seen turning onto Merrimack Street from Elm Street.

Anyone with information about this person and/or the vehicle seen in the area should call Manchester Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603-792-5514 or email him at achoi@manchesternh.gov.