Police recover 10 shell casings on Manchester Street after report of early-morning gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – On March 4, 2021, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Chestnut and Manchester streets for a report of gunshots.

Police located 10 shell casings on Manchester Street, just south of La Esquina del Pollo Restaurant. A witness told police he saw a white Honda sedan pull eastbound onto Manchester Street and come to a stop. A male got out of the car and rapidly fired multiple shots into the air. He then got back in the car and the vehicle drove away. No injuries or property damage was reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.