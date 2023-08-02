Police officer injured after cruiser struck at safety detail on South Mammoth Road

MANCHESTER, NH – A police officer who responded to a road closure due to a safety issue escaped serious injury when her cruiser, being used to block traffic, was struck by a motorist.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:10 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 163 South Mammoth Road for a report of electrical wires down in the road.

Two units responded, and in order to maintain safety, they shut down the road to all traffic. The officers blocked the road with their cruisers, emergency lights activated. Approximately two hours later a Toyota Landcruiser traveling south hit the cruiser at the intersection of South Mammoth Road and Island Pond Road. The cruiser was struck on the driver’s side and the officer, who was seated in the driver’s seat, was unable to open her door. She was forced to crawl over the center console and use the passenger door. The officer was taken to Elliot Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, Craig Young, 60, of Weare, was able to get out of his vehicle on his own and he was not injured. Young was arrested and charged with DUI/impairment and reckless operation.