Police offering $10K reward for information on whereabouts of man wanted for shooting outside casino

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a South Willow Street casino and sportsbetting venue.

On April 22 police issued a warrant for the arrest of Antwone Cousins, 39, of Boston, Mass., in connection with a shooting that took place April 19, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Manchester Police responded to DraftKings, located at 1279 South Willow St., for a report of a shooting. A male victim had suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital.

Manchester Police spoke with several witnesses and viewed surveillance video. Police determined that there had been a confrontation between two men. One man fired multiple gunshots at the other and then got into a darker-colored car.

Through their investigation, police have identified the alleged shooter as Cousins. He is now wanted for first-degree assault. It has also been determined that Cousins is a convicted felon and will be charged accordingly for possession of a deadly weapon, prohibited for convicted felons.

Cousins may be driving a blue 2012 Infinity M37 with NH license plate 4733868. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information as to Cousins’ whereabouts, you are asked not to approach him, but to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also leave an anonymous tip at ManchesterCrimeLine.org online, or by calling 603-624-4040.

Anagnost Properties, which owns the business, in conjunction with Manchester Crime Line is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.