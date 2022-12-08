Police monitoring Manchester schools after NH hoax shooter threats

Thursday, December 8, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Featured News 0
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District has sent an announcement to families that they have been made aware of multiple hoax active shooter calls across New Hampshire.

Manchester Police believe there are no known credible threats to Manchester public schools. However, out of an abundance of caution, police are providing additional resources to monitor all Manchester schools.

In their announcement, the Manchester School District indicated it will continue to work with school administrators, school resource officers and law enforcement in keeping an eye on the situation.

This story will be updated if it develops.

