Police: Man kidnapped, robbed and left naked and tied to a tree in Derry

MANCHESTER, NH – Two people were identified as suspects in an incident described by police as a kidnapping in which they allegedly took a man from his home at gunpoint, robbed him and left him naked and tied to a tree in Derry. One of the two suspects has been arrested. A second suspect remains at large.

According to Manchester police, on June 19, 2020, they were advised of a situation in which a man had been abducted from his home and left in Derry.

The victim reported that earlier that day he had been taken from a residence at knifepoint and forced into a vehicle where his wallet and cellular phone were taken. He says he was then taken to several locations before being driven to Derry. The victim says he was then forced to remove his clothing, had his wrists and feet bound and was assaulted before being left tied to a tree.

According to police the victim managed to free himself and then contacted the police. Two suspects have been identified in this incident.

They are: Ronald Betances, 37, and Ariel Dupuis, 29.

Betances was located by Manchester Police on June 20 and taken into custody. Dupuis is currently wanted on outstanding warrants. The victim and suspects were known to each other and this was not a random act. There is no threat to the public at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

All persons identified by Manchester Police in connection to alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty by due process of the law. Questions or concerns about the content of police news releases should be directed to Manchester Police.