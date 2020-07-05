Police Man dies of stab wound to the chest in early-morning homicide

CONCORD, NH – An investigation is underway in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old Manchester man early Sunday morning. An earlier report by police indicated there was a shooting and a stabbing that might have been related, and that a suspicious death was involved.

Sunday afternoon police updated their report to say that here was a second stabbing victim, however, police have not yet completed the investigation or determined if there is any connection between the second stabbing victim and a shooting victim, all from incidents that happened at about the same time and place.

According to police, at about 1:55 a.m. July 5, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Beech and Lowell Streets in Manchester. As officers arrived at the scene, a city resident, Siidi Dhurow 22, of Manchester, arrived at Elliot Hospital where he died.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, conducted an autopsy of Dhurow’s body. Dr. Weinberg determined Dhurow’s cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death, homicide.

Investigators have determined there was also a report of a shooting in the same general area earlier in the night. At this time, the stabbing death of Dhurow and the shooting incident do not appear to be related.

A second subject was treated at the Elliot Hospital for a non-life-threatening wound to his neck early this morning. The second subject’s injury occurred in the same general area of Beech and Lowell Streets in Manchester. It has not yet been determined if this incident is related to the stabbing death of Dhurow or if the injury sustained by the second subject was the result of a criminal act.

The Manchester Police Department is investigating all three events. If anyone has information about these incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department’s Crime Line at 603-624-4040.